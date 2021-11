© ae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File



You don't have to be a fan of James O'Keefe's style of journalism to be worried about how the government is reacting to it.The FBI and Manhattan federal prosecutors are investigating the case of Ashley Biden's diary: The president's daughter says it was stolen in a burglary last year; an obscure right-wing website wound up publishing what it said are pages from it about 10 days before the election.But he has some ties to the outfit that did publish, which seems to be why the feds raided the homes of several current or former Veritas employees — before dawn, in O'Keefe's own case , which started calling for comment an hour after the first raids Thursday morning.. And the theft in question hardly seems to rise to a federal crime.And shield laws normally mean law enforcement can't make reporters reveal a thing about their sources, even if they didn't publish anything.That's not at all a good look for a Biden Justice Department already in ill repute for intimidating parents who just ask questions at school board meetings.