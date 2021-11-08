© Getty Images



Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the huge rise in cases of Victorian illness scurvy, along with the tripling of hospital admissions for malnutrition since 2010, was 'a shameful indictment on a decade of the Tories'.Cases of scurvy - a widespread illness in Victorian times - have more than doubled in a decade.NHS Digital statistics also revealsince the Conservatives came to power in the 2010 election.The increases coincide with soaring numbers of people relying on food banks in the wake of austerity policies.Both illnesses were most common in the over-60s but there was alsoShadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "This is a shameful indictment on a decade of the Tories."Poverty is driving greater illness and illness also often traps people in poverty."The Government's promises to 'level up' are exposed as utterly hollow. While deprivation worsens, the Tories refuse to tackle hunger in society."