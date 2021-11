© Tim Hawley/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Later in 2020, another group of researchers

found

an eerily similar reduction in body temperature among a relatively remote indigenous tribe in Bolivia, where infections have remained widespread and medical care minimal, despite some modern changes.

The human body is often said to rest at, and yet in the meantime, it seems our 'normal' physiology has changed ever so slightly.Early last year, researchers in the United States combed Civil War veteran records and national health surveys and found, which is closely tied to body temperature. With the rise of modern medicine, we've seen a decline in chronic infections, and maybe, the authors suggested, this has chilled us out, so to speak.The reasons for the recent decline in body temperature clearly had to go beyond improved hygiene, cleaner water, or improved medical care, and some researchers at HarvardWhen a person exercises regularly, it often coincides with an increase in their metabolism. This, in turn,, which means falling body temperature measurements might indicate falling physical activity.Unfortunately, the methods we have for measuring physical activity today weren't around 200 years ago, so we can't really compare how we move now to how we moved then.What could be possible, however, is to use historical body temperature data as a "thermometer" to gauge physical activity before we started keeping track of these things.If we can model the relationships between physical activity, metabolism, and body temperature we could theoretically work backward.The idea started as a "back-of-the-envelope" calculation among Harvard researchers, and while their "first pass estimate" is a good start, it's still based on a bunch of assumptions. That said, it is an intriguing hypothesis.Given how much male body temperatures seem to have decreased since the 1820s, their metabolic ratein the same time.That's, according to the authors' calculations. More precisely, a 27-minute fast walk or slow run for a 75-kilogram (165-pound) male."This is a first pass estimate of taking physiological data and trying to quantify declines in activity," explains skeletal biologist Andrew Yegian from Harvard University."The next step would be to try to apply this as a tool to other populations."Because these initial estimates use body temperature as a proxy for metabolic activity and then metabolic activity as a proxy for physical activity,The rate at which a population metabolizes calories can be pinned down to more than just physical activity, although it is undoubtedly true the average American today exercises less than they did 50 years ago, thanks to automobiles, televisions, and the dawn of the desk job., affecting heat dissipation from the body, while also increasing the cost of PA, andthe authors write , as could improved health and nutrition.The authors admit their calculations need further refinement, but they hope their approximation will serve "as an anchor for understanding how the decline in physical activity affected health and morbidity during the industrial era."The study was published in Current Biology