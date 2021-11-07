quake

Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 44 km depth

Date & time: Nov 6, 2021 14:37:39 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Saturday, Nov 6, 2021 10:37 pm (GMT +8)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 44.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 0.13°S / 124.39°E↗ (Molucca Sea, Indonesia)