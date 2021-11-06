Voter fraud
The Public Interest Legal Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan secretary of state alleging tens-of-thousands of deceased registered voters are on state voter rolls.

The suit filed Wednesday alleges "25,975 potentially deceased registrants."

The foundation says it has identified registered voters - those who were listed as "active" and "inactive" - on the rolls who are in fact dead, according to the Social Security Death Index.

Doc 1 - PILF v. Benson - Complaint.pdf

There were a total of 24,645 active registrants and 1,330 inactive registrants found on the voter rolls as of Aug. 5 who are potentially deceased. A total of 334 potentially dead registrants were registered after their death dates.

The lawsuit alleges that Michigan has not corrected its voter rolls since foundation brought the matter to the state's attention in September.

The foundation also alleges in the lawsuit that Michigan's office of the secretary of state has violated state law and requests that the office investigate the potentially dead registrants and remove from the rolls the names of those who are confirmed deceased.

The lawsuit also argues the state should allow records to be inspected that are related to implementing programs to ensure the accuracy of the rolls, in addition to creating and implementing "a reasonable and effective list maintenance program to cure the violations."