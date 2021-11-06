© Intellectual Takeout

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan secretary of state alleging tens-of-thousands of deceased registered voters are on state voter rolls.There were a total of 24,645 active registrants and 1,330 inactive registrants found on the voter rolls as of Aug. 5 who are potentially deceased.The lawsuit alleges thatThe foundation also alleges in the lawsuit thatand requests that the office investigate the potentially dead registrants and remove from the rolls the names of those who are confirmed deceased.The lawsuit also argues the state should allow records to be inspected that are related to implementing programs to ensure the accuracy of the rolls, in addition to creating and implementing "a reasonable and effective list maintenance program to cure the violations."