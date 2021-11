Piles of garbage have already begun to build up in New York City after around 20 percent of sanitation workers were placed on leave by the Mayor's office for not complying with his vaccine mandate. Gothamist quoted a Staten Island resident who said "."Another sanitation worker who requested a medical exemption urged "It's going to get bad in the streets," adding "The garbage is going to pile up.As we noted earlier this week, some 2300 firefighters are also unable to do their jobs because of the vaccine mandate.Mayor-elect Eric Adams has promised to revisit the mandate by negotiating with unions.