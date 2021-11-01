The boss of Barclays Bank, Jes Staley, has quit ahead of a report by the financial watchdog intoJes Staley, boss of Barclays, said he will step down with immediate effect, with the bank's board saying it is "disappointed" with the outcome of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) report into his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.Mr Staley saidand the bank pointed out that the investigation makes no findings that he saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein's alleged crimes.He will be replaced by the bank's head of global markets, Mr C S Venkatakrishnan, from today.