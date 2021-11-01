Welp, Joe Biden went full Joe Biden on Saturday, after first making a low-key entrance at his first G20 summit, as the leaders of the world's largest economies (sans China and Russia; the latter would be a third-world country were it not for nuclear weapons, and oil and gas reserves) gathered in Rome.That said — Biden being Biden — we'll get to his foolishness in a bit.Attending their first in-person summit in two years, due to the COVID pandemic, as reported by Reuters, G20 leaders backed calls to extend debt relief for impoverished countries and pledged to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022.And, as reported by The New York Times, world leaders also endorsed an agreement that seeks to block large corporations from shifting profits and jobs across international borders to avoid taxes, a win for Biden who, as noted by The Times, "has found raising corporate tax rates an easier sell with other countries than with his own party in Congress."In addition, as CNN reported, the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain said in a joint statement Saturday they are "convinced that it is possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance" on the Iran nuclear deal after talks have stalled. [Uh-huh, given Islamist extremist Mullahs in Tehran and their utmost respect [sarc] for Biden, I'm sure that's right around the corner].Besides, as even CNN reported, the leaders wrote: "This will only be possible if Iran changes course," in reference to Iran's new hardline leader, President Ebrahim Raisi:"We call upon President Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency. That is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in any country's interest."As I said, good luck with that.Anyway, let's get back to Joe being Joe, shall we?Ever the jokester (or so he thinks), Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. just can't seem to take things seriously; including, seemingly, himself. From joking and lying about some random Amtrak worker — he's told the lie like 342 times or whatever, just since he's been president — to vowing to buy Pope Francis a drink next time they meet, during a very awkward meeting at the Vatican, Corn Pop's addled pal no doubt makes White House staffers screech like chalk on a blackboard every time he opens his mouth in public.So, why should Joe behave any differently at the G20 summit?It's not like this guy doesn't have to laugh at Biden, right?In the below video, the leaders are taking their various positions for the group photo.Where's Joe?Besides, I just love to ridicule the guy. Given the target-rich environment and all.