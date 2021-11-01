Puppet Masters
Group photo tells everything you need to know about Joe's G20 adventure
Team Tucker Carlson
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 00:01 UTC
That said — Biden being Biden — we'll get to his foolishness in a bit.
Attending their first in-person summit in two years, due to the COVID pandemic, as reported by Reuters, G20 leaders backed calls to extend debt relief for impoverished countries and pledged to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022.
And, as reported by The New York Times, world leaders also endorsed an agreement that seeks to block large corporations from shifting profits and jobs across international borders to avoid taxes, a win for Biden who, as noted by The Times, "has found raising corporate tax rates an easier sell with other countries than with his own party in Congress."
In addition, as CNN reported, the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain said in a joint statement Saturday they are "convinced that it is possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance" on the Iran nuclear deal after talks have stalled. [Uh-huh, given Islamist extremist Mullahs in Tehran and their utmost respect [sarc] for Biden, I'm sure that's right around the corner].
Besides, as even CNN reported, the leaders wrote: "This will only be possible if Iran changes course," in reference to Iran's new hardline leader, President Ebrahim Raisi:
"We call upon President Raisi to seize this opportunity and return to a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency. That is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in any country's interest."
As I said, good luck with that.
Anyway, let's get back to Joe being Joe, shall we?
Ever the jokester (or so he thinks), Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. just can't seem to take things seriously; including, seemingly, himself. From joking and lying about some random Amtrak worker — he's told the lie like 342 times or whatever, just since he's been president — to vowing to buy Pope Francis a drink next time they meet, during a very awkward meeting at the Vatican, Corn Pop's addled pal no doubt makes White House staffers screech like chalk on a blackboard every time he opens his mouth in public.
So, why should Joe behave any differently at the G20 summit?
During the photo session with other world leaders, our intrepid president played the class clown, seen below joking with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.
Translation from French:
Photos of coincidence between Félix Tshisekedi (President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this Saturday, October 30, 2021.
It's not like this guy doesn't have to laugh at Biden, right?
In the below video, the leaders are taking their various positions for the group photo.
Where's Joe?
See him? Here, maybe this will help:
Yup, that's our president, America — standing off to the left by himself — in the red circle.
Is the group photo some sort of sign that the rest of the world thinks Biden is a clown? Not at all, although given the first 10 months of his pathetic presidency — capped by the Biden Afghanistan Crisis and Biden Border Crisis — why wouldn't they?
Besides, I just love to ridicule the guy. Given the target-rich environment and all.