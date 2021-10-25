The ad, which ethics and legal experts say is a clear violation of IRS rules, is set to continue playing right up until the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election, as the Democratic Party pulls out all the stops to ensure black turnout. But a thumbs-down from the 90-year-old Wilder, a Democrat and highly respected voice in Virginia politics for decades, is significant.
Wilder understands what's at stake in the race between McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. Calling in Harris, the first vice president of color, to gin up black support shows Democrats know the race is deadlocked. Wilder, speaking from his home in Richmond, said:
"In Virginia, the Democratic candidate has to have a strong turnout of black Americans. And if [McAuliffe] doesn't get that, you're going to see some problems.Wilder, who held the post McAuliffe seeks from 1990-94, questioned whether Virginia Democrats have done enough to be able to count on black voters to turn out for McAuliffe.
"What reasons do they have to turn out?"
In the message, Harris urges churchgoers to vote for McAuliffe:
"I believe that my friend Terry McAuliffe is the leader Virginia needs at this moment," Harris tells viewers, touting Democrats' "long track record of getting things done for the people of Virginia." Harris adds: "So please, vote after today's service. And if you cannot vote today, make a plan to go vote."It has drawn criticism from legal and ethics experts. Craig Holman of Public Citizen, a government watchdog group commented:
"[Harris's] video is unequivocally expressing advocacy, so charities and churches should not be involved in its production or distribution. It would be a violation of the tax code for charities and churches to do so."Politicians have long attended Sunday services in key constituent communities in a transparent bid to court congregations. But the playing of a videotaped endorsement goes too far, said Rob Boston, senior adviser at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and editor of Church & State magazine. In addition to violating the IRS code:
"It doesn't matter if they're doing it on behalf of Democrats or Republicans — houses of worship and other nonprofits are not allowed to intervene in partisan elections. No one wants their charities and houses of worship to be torn apart by partisan campaign politics."Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust Executive Director Kendra Arnold said:
"Something this stark obviously raises a serious legal issue. Elected officials should have to respond to that and explain their behavior."Asked how the video came about and what considerations were taken to abide by federal laws, the vice president's office referred the Washington Examiner to the McAuliffe campaign, which did not respond to a request for comment.
Democrats have surged a slew of boldfaced names to the state, including at "Souls to the Polls" events that target black churchgoers specifically. But there's a difference between these turnout initiatives and Harris's overt campaigning.
Boston commented:
"Houses of worship and their faith leaders have robust free speech rights and can speak out on political and social issues. They can host candidate forums and distribute answers to candidate questionnaires; and encourage people to vote, including through voter registration drives and driving people to the polls. As private citizens, faith leaders can support or endorse political candidates or even run for office.Said Arnold,
"They just can't, in their official capacity with a house of worship or nonprofit, endorse or oppose a partisan political candidate."
"It's the distinction between supporting citizens' right to vote and helping them access the polls, versus telling them who to vote for. It's a stark difference."Still, repercussions may prove elusive. Holman, a campaign finance expert said:
"Federal law is clear that nonprofits and churches cannot participate in political campaigns," she added. "They can't publish or distribute statements in favor of or in opposition to a candidate, period.
"The video itself is clear. I watched it, and it absolutely gave support for a candidate."
"Whether the IRS would actually enforce the tax code for any such violations is a different issue. The agency has grown very timid in this realm ever since the political fallout of the IRS targeting controversy in 2013 when congressional Republicans accused the agency of enforcing these types of violations against conservative organizations."In 2017, the Justice Department settled with dozens of conservative groups after IRS officials admitted targeting groups with "tea party" or "patriot" in their name, confirming long-standing accusations that conservative applicants for tax-exempt status had been improperly scrutinized.
Before 2013, numerous cases had been filed against both liberal and conservative groups, Holman said. In Branch Ministries v. Rossotti , the plaintiff was a church that lost its tax-exempt status after publishing two newspaper advertisements urging people not to vote for Bill Clinton, deemed electioneering.
Comment: The US VP has a touted legal background but for her, privilege and personal publicity is more important than rules and regulations. The consequences to ignoring them do not apply. And the beat goes on: See also: Shock waves in the Virginia gubernatorial election, can Biden help?