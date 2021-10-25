Three people have died in floods in Tunisiaa spokesman for the civil protection agency said on Sunday.In Thala, a town in northwest Tunisia, two people aged 20 and 27 died after their car was washed away by surging waters, agency spokesman Moez Triaa said.A 24-year-old died in floods in Borj Chakir near the capital Tunis, added Triaa.Tunisia suffers seasonal floods when the country's often dilapidated infrastructure - including old water drainage systems and poorly planned urban development - is overcome by intense rains.In September 2020, six people including three children died when storm waters smashed into homes across the country, while in 2018 at least five people died in floods.