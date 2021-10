A group of librarians from the Toronto Public Library is saying no to being forced to take the jab as a condition of employment. Other librarians across Canada are doing the same. And together with other workers they're participating in a country-wide walkout on Monday.A group of librarians from the Toronto Public Library is saying no to being forced to take the jab as a condition of employment. Librarians elsewhere are doing the same.And they - along with thousands of others from coast to coast to coast -- are also participating in a nation-wide strike this coming Monday.Some of the Toronto Public Library (TPL) employees wrote an open letter standing against the library's draconian Covid vaccination policy . The library's directors posted the policy on the TPL website on August 19, stating it was effective as of Sept. 2. But it wasn't easy to find. And it wasn't until Sept. 2 [corrected Oct. 23 (previously had 'Sept. 22')] that the directors informed the employees about it via email.Management is softening their language a little bit -- for example now saying disclosure of vaxx status is voluntary rather than mandatory.One person who was resisting the jab felt she had no choice and got it - only to end up in an emergency room with a heart condition. Her family doctor was afraid to write an exemption letter for her, but maybe her cardiologist will be brave enough to write one. It's doubtful, though, whether the TPL will accept it.As a direct consequence of all of this some librarians have become clinically suicidal.Those unwilling to get the shots are continuing to talk and email with management to try to come to some compromise, but the deadline is looming.In their open letter, the librarians who are pushing back called out the highly paid directors who "are now threatening, bullying and intimidating us with discipline, up to and including dismissal, for not disclosing our medical records and/or not choosing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.In their open letter, they also point out that, "In 2019 the City Librarian Vickery Bowles made a public show of defending feminist Meghan Murphy's right to free speech, but now will not respect the right to medical freedom and privacy of library workers."They also ask about other major documents the policy contravenes such as Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act and library workers' contracts.One of the librarians who is resisting told me in a telephone interview that, "We do not want to be seen as non-compliant or insubordinate or ignoring the policy or ignoring the mandatory training for those who don't disclose their status. ... Instead we are asking questions, and ... that changes the power dynamics" and puts the burden of proof on the directors.The letter ends by saying, "If you would like to reach out to the librarians and library workers who are being censored please contact us here: torontobodylibrary@gmail.com ."Another librarian created the website ethicallibrarian.com to push back.Yet others have initiated a petition against the policy.And I've also heard from librarians elsewhere in Canada who similarly have been betrayed by their managers and unions."Being a librarian is a dream job," one Toronto librarian told me. "I love doing programs for children, and helping them pick their next favourite book. ...But they've succumbed to the constant stream of fear and pro-vaxx propaganda.Let's all support the librarians and others standing up for their rights by participating in the cross-country walkout on Monday! Look online for information about the event in your area.