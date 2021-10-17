Society's Child
Far from the madding covid crowd
There's a Terminator quality to the mandatory-vaccine resistance movement. Ridiculed, fired, forbidden from dining, prohibited from flying... they abide. The often-imitated but never-duplicated Media Party has demonized them, while police strong-arm them at the mâitre 'd table.
And yet. Saturday there were 106,000 people gathered for the Alabama/ Texas A&M football game in College Station, Texas. Oblivious to the admonishments about masking, distancing, vaccinations and relentless PSA pounding they were in full-throated rapture about being jammed together like Hebrew National frankfurters.
They weren't alone. The NFL featured a huge crowd in London, England, for the Jacksonville/ Atlanta neutral-site game. And now the NHL opens its schedule (with some vaccination restrictions) this week to largely open arenas — with the NBA on the way.
You'd almost think they'd been lied to about Covid-19 being stopped by hand sanitizer (never!) . What is going on here? Do they not understand this is risky behaviour according to Dr. Fauci? Haven't they seen the un-vaxxed regretting their behaviour on TV from a hospital bed?
Or the texts that ask why Scotiabank Arena can host 16,000 screaming fans while families are told by the always-helpful Liberal shill Patty Hajdu to stay at home for Thanksgiving, tell the family not to come over and, egad, don't travel to see Grandma and Grandpa. What a bunch of yokels they must be.
In fact, despite the attempts to portray them as Pappy Yokums, almost all these people are now cognizant of the risks. Despite Big Tech censoring opposing viewpoints, they grasp the data. But they have had enough of the pandemic mentality. Specifically, they've turned off the righteous and moral wrath of the expert class. They want their lives back.
As Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight observed, "Low-probability risks are hard for our brains to compute, period. And after a year+ of having our brains rewired by (often legitimately very scary) COVID risks, it's even harder now." Author/ cartoon list Scott Adams notes, "Dear government, What level of virus risk do we need to reach before ending all mandates and restrictions? If you don't have a target, don't expect compliance."
Right now they only see word salads about certainty from laptop experts and disgraced politicians. And so the football fans in Texas are deciding the next move in the pandemic progress.
Or perhaps it's the employees of Southwest Airlines — whose work-to-rule campaign this week in protest of the mandatory vaccine policy of the airline — who have decided (United Airlines employees are said to be replicating the walkout). Or what look to be longshoremen unions and employee groups who resent being the whipping post for authoritarian behaviour. They are threatening to grind the economy to a near-halt to convince Biden to cease his demonization of anyone who has a different opinion.
It's a demonization that targets Biden's critics, says author Steven Pinker. "There is a myth that 'cancel culture' is a myth. But literally hundreds of scholars have been targeted, & a majority of the attacks result in punishment, often firings." To say nothing of Biden celebrating the firings of airline, rail and automobile industry workers in his latest tele-prompter ramble.
The crisis he's inviting, in case you didn't know, is caused by just 775 people in Canada who have serious or critical Covid-19 infections. And that, in a country of 38 million, has crippled our healthcare system. Here's Canada "overflowing with Covid" situation: 96,000 hospital beds; 2,700 allegedly with Covid-19. Ergo, 2.8 percent of hospital beds in Canada are reportedly Covid patients.
This is a Healthcare® fail not a virus problem. And Patty Hajdu, whose government can't sell ice cream in the desert, wants you to shelter in place. Fans in football stadiums are united in saying "stuff it".
Apparently the public has computed the unreliability of the media, and — like MLB hitters turning down the shift to accept the easy bunt — are taking steps to reclaim their lives from the Fear Merchants. As long as fear won, the entrenched interests sought to exploit the observation of Canadian psychiatrist J.T. MacCurdy. "We are all of us not merely liable to being afraid. We are also prone to being afraid of being afraid."
What we now are — perhaps — seeing is an epidemic of people casting off fear. It might be the most healthy thing they've done since March of 2020Bruce Dowbiggin @dowbboy is the editor of Not The Public Broadcaster (http://www.notthepublicbroadcaster.com). The best-selling author of Cap In Hand is also a regular contributor to Sirius XM Canada Talks Ch. 167. A two-time winner of the Gemini Award as Canada's top television sports broadcaster, his new book with his son Evan is called InExact Science: The Six Most Compelling Draft Years In NHL History is now available on http://brucedowbigginbooks.ca/book-personalaccount.aspx
