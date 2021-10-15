snow
The first snow fell early Thursday in many mountainous areas of Western Macedonian at an altitude over 1,100 metres.

The whiteness from the early morning covered the town of Nymfaio.

snow

With the snow reaching 15cm, it created a totally wintery atmosphere, without however provoking traffic problem.

snow
Light snow is currently falling on the mountainous pass of Vigla at the ski resort of Florina, while other villages on the mountain of Grammos are also covered.

snow
