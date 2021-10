© Real Time/The Wrap



"It's interesting because I keep reading about the Build Back Better bill. They want — we can't — we don't have enough workers, even if we passed it tomorrow. And because all of these supply chain problems, we don't have building supplies. So, how are we going to build back better if we have no workers and no supplies? It's a good idea, though. It's always a good idea."

"The first thing I would say is, it's actually not. Whatever the number is, it's not that number because we're paying for the whole thing and so you could say it's a $0 bill because we're going to actually tax corporations and the wealthiest individuals to pay for those things."

"I think it's absolutely unthinkable to vote no on the president's agenda and that's the Build Back Better Act. And that's why we're saying, let's get this done. We need a couple, a little but more time, just maybe two weeks, three weeks. But, we can do this.



"And we can show that we, as the Democratic Party, can deliver for the people when they gave us the House, the Senate and the White House based on a set of promises we made."

On Friday, October 8th, HBO's Real Time host, Bill Maher posed the question many are asking themselves,Maher said:For months, President Joe Biden has been touting his false claim In an appearance in Michigan, as he gave a speech promoting both, he said:The president repeated his widely-mocked "zero" cost talking point, even though fact checkers from the establishment media have called him out on the dubious claim.point out that thePolitifact also questioned Biden's assertion, noting that theespecially since the administration is already floating lowering the proposed spending levels closer to $2 trillion. Left-wing Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also stated that the $3.5 trillion piece of legislationShe said:Jayapal went on to say that it is essential to put Biden's agenda in place and every Democrat should make sure that happens. She added:Pelosi's roadblock for passing the bill came from House progressives, who said they would block the bill if it came to a vote that Thursday, September 30th.Despite Biden's proposed tax hikes on corporations and families making over $400,000 a year,