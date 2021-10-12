air traffic control
Big Media blacked out the news on Friday night that hundreds of flights out of Jacksonville were cancelled due to walkouts in response to vaccine mandates.

We've reported already on the Southwest Airlines flights canceled this weekend.

In addition, according to one source air traffic controllers staged a walkout in Jacksonville in response to the vaccine mandate being forced on them.


Even radical Tom Sauer reported on the air traffic controllers going on strike in Florida.



