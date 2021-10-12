Society's Child
Media blackout: It's not just Southwest Airlines - air traffic controllers in Jacksonville reportedly walked out protesting mandatory vaccinations too
Joe Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
Sun, 10 Oct 2021 16:30 UTC
We've reported already on the Southwest Airlines flights canceled this weekend.
In addition, according to one source air traffic controllers staged a walkout in Jacksonville in response to the vaccine mandate being forced on them.
Even radical Tom Sauer reported on the air traffic controllers going on strike in Florida.
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft, and a contributing editor at TGP. Joe's reporting is often months ahead of the Mainstream media as was observed in his reporting on the Mueller sham investigation, the origins of the China coronavirus, and 2020 Election fraud. Joe was a corporate executive in Hong Kong for a decade and has years of experience in finance, IT, operations and auditing around the world. The knowledge gained in his career provide him with a unique perspective of current events in the US and globally. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. Joe is currently co-host of the morning radio show in St. Louis at 93.3 "Tomorrow's News Today". His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.
Comment: See also:
- Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
- Rebellion? Southwest Airlines cancels 1,800 flights, blames 'bad weather' - Meanwhile pilots file court order against Biden's vax mandate
- American Airlines to employees: Get vaccinated or face firing
- 'Heartless' United Airlines vaccine mandate halted in federal court
- Employees sue United Airlines over 'discriminatory' vaccine mandate, potentially thousands face firing
