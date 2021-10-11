Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Southwest Airlines offers free flights to all passengers who are vaccinated and can fly a plane
The Babylon Bee
Mon, 11 Oct 2021 21:18 UTC
The spokesperson then announced a new Southwest Airlines incentive program for potential passengers: All flights, domestic or international, are free to any passenger who is vaccinated and can also fly a plane.
"The requirements to take advantage of these incredible savings are simple," said Southwest CEO Bob Southwest to a crowd of customers who have been stuck at the airport all weekend and were frothing at the mouth in anger. "Show us proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and promise us you know how fly commercial airliners, and your flight is on us."
The CEO then mentioned other skills that were not required, but beneficial: Experience calming herds of rabid, sleepless passengers, expertise in flying through mysterious, invisible weather events, and the ability to land the plane.
To search means, first, I need Being, Truth; second, I do not know where to find it; and third, an action takes place that is not based on fantasies of certainty - while at the same time a waiting takes place that is rooted not in wishful thinking but in a deep sense of urgency.
