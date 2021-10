© Business Insider

The New York Times issued a massive correction Thursday after the liberal newspaper severely misreported the number of COVID hospitalities among children in the United States by more than 800,000.A report headlined "A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, for Now," by science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, was peppered with errors were hospitalized with Covid-19 from August 2020 to October 2021."The paper also botched actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark and even bungled the timing of a critical FDA meeting.Journalist Jeryl Bier asked , "How did an error that large happen, @NYTimes?"Columnist Phil Kerpen sarcastically said the Times reporter was "meeting her usual standards" with the inaccurate report.Journalist Glenn Greenwald mocked the paper , as well referring to Donald McNeil Jr., who was forced to step down earlier this year.