A report headlined "A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, for Now," by science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, was peppered with errors before major changes were made to the story. The Times initially reported "nearly 900,000 children have been hospitalized" with COVID since the pandemic began, when the factual data in the now-corrected version is that "more than 63,000 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 from August 2020 to October 2021."
Comment: The recalculation may also be a fallacious number depending on the actual count criteria of valid diagnoses.
The paper also botched actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark and even bungled the timing of a critical FDA meeting.
Journalist Jeryl Bier asked, "How did an error that large happen, @NYTimes?"
Columnist Phil Kerpen sarcastically said the Times reporter was "meeting her usual standards" with the inaccurate report.
Journalist Glenn Greenwald mocked the paper, as well referring to Donald McNeil Jr., who was forced to step down earlier this year.
Many observers also mocked the paper for printing that Mandavilli "is the 2019 winner of the Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting" directly below the correction.
Rutgers University professor Richard H. Ebright mentions how to win and use the excellence prize:
Comment: Reporting standards? The author's lies therein. While there have always been reporters that cut corners or frame an issue to enhance an ideology, altering the scope of children's deaths is sensationalism most despicable.