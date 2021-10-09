What is this thing ? Many witnesses were very astonished to see shortly after 8 p.m. a luminous mass moving at high speed in the sky.
For the professionals of the thing it is about a bolide, a meteorite which by penetrating the atmosphere, causes a strong luminous effect at very high speed.
Thanks Wikipedia :
We speak of a bolide when the apparent magnitude of the phenomenon observed is less than -4 when it is observed at a distance of about 100 km. Unlike smaller bodies called shooting stars which produce this luminous phenomenon at an altitude of between 70 and 120 km, the bolide remains visible up to an altitude of 20 to 30 km. The bolide has a size between 1 cm and several tens of meters.(Translated by Google)