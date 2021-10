How Many Have Died From the COVID Jabs?

Can VAERS Data Demonstrate Causality?

Vaccine Program Needs To Be Halted Immediately

False Narratives Overview

The shots are safe and effective No one has died from the COVID shot You cannot use VAERS to determine causality The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is harmless Only a few adverse events are associated with the shots and they're all "mild"

Vaccines are the only way to end the pandemic Vaccine mandates are therefore needed Masks work Early treatments do not work Ivermectin is dangerous

COVID Shot Kills Five Times More People Than It Saves

How to Calculate Excess Mortality

Determining the propensity to report Determining the number of domestic deaths in the VAERS database Determining the underreporting factor for serious events Determining the background death rate, i.e., all deaths reported to VAERS by year Calculating the number of excess deaths

More Than 200,000 Have Likely Been Killed by the Jabs

Propensity to report = same as in previous years Number of domestic deaths in the VAERS database = 6,167 as of August 27, 2021 Under-reporting factor for serious events = 41 (i.e., for every 41 events, only one is reported) Background VAERS death rate = 500 per year (this background death number will be subtracted twice, as most COVID jab recipients are receiving two doses. This gives us a very conservative estimate) Excess deaths calculation = (6,167 - 2 x 500) x 41 = 212,000 excess deaths

Examples of Adverse Events

Pulmonary embolism, occurs at a rate 473 times higher than the normal incidence rate (i.e., if there was one pulmonary embolism event reported in VAERS on average for all vaccines, there were 473 events following a COVID injection)

Stroke, 326 times higher

Deep vein thrombosis 264.3 times higher

Appendicitis 145.5 times higher

Parkinson's disease 55 times higher

Blindness 29.1 times higher

Deafness 44.7 times higher

Death 58.1 times higher

the most common cause of death in children aged 12 to 17 who got the COVID shot was pulmonary embolism.

Anecdotes and Other Data Consistent With High Death Rate

No Rate of Injury or Death Is Too Great

Sources and References

Yesterday, October 8, 2021, I published a Highwire exclusive interview with Deborah Conrad, a physician's assistant who is blowing the whistle on COVID jab injuries, and the fact that these injuries are rarely reported because of a faulty VAERS database design.Today you're in for yet another bombshell video: "Vaccine Secrets: COVID Crisis." It's the first episode of "The False Narrative Takedown Series," produced by Steve Kirsch, executive director of the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund."Vaccine Secrets" complements and supports everything Conrad shared in her interview, so I highly recommend saving these files on your computer and watching both of them. Both are available on Bitchute.As noted by Kirsch, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky claims no causative link has been found for any of these deaths. She's not lying, per se. But she's also not telling the whole truth.So far, the CDC has not determined that any death was directly caused by the COVID shot, but that doesn't mean the injections haven't killed anyone. In this episode, Kirsch sets out to determine whether evidence of causality exists, and if so, what the actual death toll is likely to be.To prove his point, Kirsch gives the following analogy: Suppose you give a two-dose vaccine. After the first dose, nothing happens, but after the second dose, people die within 24 hours of a deep vein thrombosis (DVT). When you look at the VAERS data, what you would find is no reports associated with the first dose, and a rash of deaths after the second dose, and all within the same timeframe and with the same cause of death.According to the CDC, you cannot ascribe any causality at all from that. To them, it's just random chance that everyone died after the second dose, and from the same condition, and not the first dose or from another condition.Kirsch argues that causality CAN be identified from this kind of data. It's very difficult to come up with another explanation for why people die exactly 24 hours after their second dose.For example, is it reasonable to assume that people with, say, undiagnosed heart conditions would die exactly 24 hours after getting a second dose of vaccine? Or that people with undiagnosed diabetes would die exactly 24 hours after their second dose?Why not after the first dose, or two months after the second dose, or any other random number of hours or days, or for other random cause of death? Why would people randomly die of the same condition at the exact same time, over and over again?Ending the vaccinations would not spell disaster in terms of allowing COVID-19 to run rampant, as we now know there are safe and effective early treatment protocols that everyone can use, both at home and in the hospital. These treatments also work for all variants.They claim the COVID shots are safe and effective, when the data show they're neither, and they say there is no safe and effective early treatment, which is clearly false. At the same time, our medical freedoms are being stripped away under the guise of public health — all while an immense death toll is allowed to take place right before our eyes.Kirsch is so confident in his analyses, he's offered a $1 million academic grant to anyone who can show his analysis is flawed by a factor of four or more. So far, no one has stepped up to claim the prize. He's even offered $1 million to any official willing to simply have a public debate with him about the data, and none has accepted the challenge.As noted by Kirsch, "we've replaced debates as a way to settle scientific disagreements ... with government-driven censorship and intimidation." Medical recommendations are now also driven by the White House rather than medical experts and doctors themselves.In this episode, Kirsch goes through five false narratives about COVID jab safety, namely that:He also reviews the five false narratives about what the solutions are:Kirsch cites information from Dr. Peter Schirmacher, chief pathologist at the University of Heidelberg, who is recognized as one of the top 100 pathologists in the world.Schirmacher did autopsies on 40 patients who died within two weeks of their COVID jab, and found 30% to 40% of them were conclusively due to the shot, as there was no other underlying pathology that could have caused the deaths. Now, he did not rule out that 100% of the deaths could have been caused by the shots. He just could not conclusively prove it.There's also Pfizer's six-month study, which included 44,000 people. During the blinded period of the study, the deaths were just about even — 15 deaths in the vaccine group and 14 in the control group. So, one life was saved by the shot.But then, after the study was unblinded and controls were offered the vaccine, another three in the original vaccine group died along with two original placebo recipients who opted to get the shot. None of these deaths was considered related to the Pfizer "vaccine," yet no one knows what they actually died from.In the video, Kirsch explains how anyone can calculate the number of COVID shot deaths using VAERS data. What we're looking at here is excess deaths, not background deaths of people who were going to die from a natural cause, such as old age, anyway. In summary, this is done by:Between the documentation on his website and the video, you get a detailed in-depth understanding of how to do this and how Kirsch came to the conclusions made. Here, I will simply provide a summary rundown of Kirsch calculations and conclusions:What's more, since your risk of natural infection exponentially decreases over time (as natural herd immunity grows, your chance of infection approximately halves each year), the risks of the COVID shot rapidly outgrow any potential benefit with each passing year.Kirsch has also analyzed adverse events by symptom, calculating the rate at which they occur after the COVID shots compared to the average rate seen for all other vaccines combined from 2015- to 2019 for ages 20 to 60. Here's a sampling:Interestingly,This was determined by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) after analyzing the deaths of 14 children. Coincidence? Or evidence of causality?Kirsch also cites anecdotal data that can clue us into what's happening. One top neurologist claims to have 2,000 reportable vaccine injuries in 2021, compared to zero in the last 11 years.Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe has also reported that, which is indicative of blood clotting, and levels in many cases remained elevated for up to three months.This too is evidence of causation, because your. Even if you don't have obvious symptoms of clotting, it can indicate the presence of microclots. Hoffe discusses this in the video below.Dr. Peter McCullough has also reported that troponin levels are elevated in many vaccinated patients. Troponin is a marker for heart damage, such as when you're having a heart attack or myocarditis (heart inflammation). A level between 1 and 4 is indicative of an acute or recent heart attack. In case of a serious heart attack, troponin can remain elevated for five days.Unbelievably, there seems to be no ceiling above which the death and disability toll is deemed too great. Why aren't the FDA and CDC concerned about safety when more than half a million side effect reports have been filed? How come nearly 15,000 reported deathshaven't set off emergency alarms and in-depth investigations?Considering the unprecedented risks of these shots, I urge you to review as much data as you can before you jump on the booster bandwagon. Based on everything I've seen, I believe the risk of side effects is likely going to exponentially increase with each dose.If you need a refresher on the potential mechanisms of harm, download and read Stephanie Seneff's excellent paper, Worse Than The Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19 ," published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research in collaboration with Dr. Greg Nigh.