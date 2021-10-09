How Many Have Died From the COVID Jabs?

Can VAERS Data Demonstrate Causality?

Vaccine Program Needs To Be Halted Immediately

False Narratives Overview

The shots are safe and effective No one has died from the COVID shot You cannot use VAERS to determine causality The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is harmless Only a few adverse events are associated with the shots and they're all "mild"

Vaccines are the only way to end the pandemic Vaccine mandates are therefore needed Masks work Early treatments do not work Ivermectin is dangerous

COVID Shot Kills Five Times More People Than It Saves

How to Calculate Excess Mortality

Determining the propensity to report Determining the number of domestic deaths in the VAERS database Determining the underreporting factor for serious events Determining the background death rate, i.e., all deaths reported to VAERS by year Calculating the number of excess deaths

More Than 200,000 Have Likely Been Killed by the Jabs

Propensity to report = same as in previous years Number of domestic deaths in the VAERS database = 6,167 as of August 27, 2021 Under-reporting factor for serious events = 41 (i.e., for every 41 events, only one is reported) Background VAERS death rate = 500 per year (this background death number will be subtracted twice, as most COVID jab recipients are receiving two doses. This gives us a very conservative estimate) Excess deaths calculation = (6,167 - 2 x 500) x 41 = 212,000 excess deaths

Examples of Adverse Events

Pulmonary embolism, occurs at a rate 473 times higher than the normal incidence rate (i.e., if there was one pulmonary embolism event reported in VAERS on average for all vaccines, there were 473 events following a COVID injection)

Stroke, 326 times higher

Deep vein thrombosis 264.3 times higher

Appendicitis 145.5 times higher

Parkinson's disease 55 times higher

Blindness 29.1 times higher

Deafness 44.7 times higher

Death 58.1 times higher

the most common cause of death in children aged 12 to 17 who got the COVID shot was pulmonary embolism.

Anecdotes and Other Data Consistent With High Death Rate

No Rate of Injury or Death Is Too Great

