A prominent Russian human rights defender says his team has obtained a large batch of videos that he claims show prison inmates being tortured by agents of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN).Vladimir Osechkin wrote on Facebook on October 4 that the videos "prove" that FSB and FSIN members are using rape and other forms of torture to force inmates to cooperate with them and that they "themselves become part of the torture machine" by snitching on other inmates or by signing false testimonies prepared by investigators.According to Osechkin, that video was shot in a Russian prison in February 2020.That ex-prisoner himself was tortured while in custody, and the prison administration used his professional skills to process the videos of inmates being tortured, the human rights activist said.Osechkin alleged that some 200 inmates have been tortured and raped by FSB and FSIN agents in these penitentiaries during that period, and the videos he has obtained document the ill-treatment of 40 of them.A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General's Office, Andrei Ivanov, told reporters on October 5 that all correctional facilities in Saratov will be checked as part of a preliminary investigation to see if inmates there were being abused.Denis Sobolev, the chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission rights group in Saratov, said he and the regional ombudsman had visited the prison hospital shown in one of the videos several times over the last six months, and that "none of the inmates there complained about anything."Osechkin founded the Gulagu.net human rights group in 2011 to focus on violations of the rights of prison inmates across Russia. He left Russia in 2015 for an undisclosed European Union country.In July, Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, blocked the group's website at the request of the FSB and FSIN.