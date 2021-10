When asked about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema being chased into a bathroom by illegal immigrant activists pushing for her to approve his spending package, Joe Biden said that this harassment is "part of the process.""Do you think that those tactics are crossing a line?" the reporter asked.The president chuckled and added that the only people it doesn't happen to are people with Secret Service protection.Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin have refused to support the $3.5-trillion social policy bill, causing massive outrage on the left. Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.