A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a bear in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.Official sources said that the man identified as Abdul Rasheed Bhat was attacked and grievously injured by the bear in his native village of Soafshali Kokernag, reported news agency GNS.Soon the locals shifted him to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.A police official confirmed the death of the man due to attack by the wild animal.