Landmark report cites sports' issues with 'fairness and safety', raising questions for English rugby among others.The Rugby Football Union are reviewing transgender inclusion in women's rugby as"For many sports, the inclusion of transgender people, fairness and safety cannot co-exist in a single competitive model," it says.This has meant recommending a sport by sport approach, which could include new 'open' or 'universal' categories, in an attempt to strike a balance between the competing priorities of inclusion, fair competition and safety.The RFU's draft policy proposal was described in April by the campaign group, Fair Play for Women, as failing to assure either safety or fairness.In England, trans women currently have to apply to the RFU to compete in women's rugby and, as part of that process, must record testosterone levels below 5 nmol/L for the previous year.Stonewall, however, questioned the research and said that "measuring anyone by their height and weight is reductive, but only asking trans women to be measured by this standard would be discriminatory and exclusionary".The RFU have no plans to immediately change their position but they had already begun an extensive consultation process. This new report, which was written by the Sports Council's Equality Group, did not spark that process but will now help to inform the findings. There is no current timeframe on when that review will end but there is also specific criticism within the new guidelines of assessing athletes on an individual basis."It is difficult to foresee how someone could be expected to provide maximal effort when a positive outcome for them relies on achieving a lesser result," the guidelines state.It says the governing bodies for each sport should work out their priorities, and choose whether they will focus on inclusion or "competitive fairness" or potential safety considerations within their sport's current format.This means that contact, collision and combat sports, which may choose to prioritise safety, or sports based on strength, stamina or physique, which might prioritise "competitive fairness", couldMost sports currently follow the guidelines which were drawn up by the International Olympic Committee in 2015, which allow trans women to compete in female sport if their testosterone levels are below 10 nmol/L per litre. These rules, however, were described by the IOC themselves last August asThe extent of the competitive advantages between males and females were also laid out. Adult male athletes have on average a 10-12% performance advantage over female competitors in swimming and running events but this increases in jumping events and strength based events like weightlifting.