There was widespread and blatant interference in the recent Russian election, ranging from targeted recommendations and censorship by Silicon Valley to overt cyberattacks on servers coming from the US, Dmitry Medvedev has told RT.The former president and prime minister of Russia is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council, serving directly under President Vladimir Putin.In an exclusive interview airing Tuesday, Medvedev has told RT that during the September 17-19 vote, Central Election Commission, according to the ministry of digital development."That's reason enough for a fight, right?" he said.In addition to the overt meddling, there was indirect interference from US-based Big Tech companies, he added.It's blatant interference," Medvedev said.Navalny, a blogger and activist considered to be the 'leader of the Russian opposition' by Western media, is currently in a penal colony serving out his previously suspended sentence for embezzlement. His supporters claim the charges are politically motivated.Navalny himself, this month, denounced Apple and Google as 'accomplices' of the Kremlin after the two companies pulled his so-called 'Smart Voting' to comply with local laws. Medvedev says the Silicon Valley behemoths are a law unto themselves, however.Big Tech plays by its own corporate rules. They made them up, and now that's how they decide things.The full interview with RT airs on Tuesday.