The company claims that for users struggling with loneliness, anxiety, sadness, and eating issues, that Instagram made them feel better rather than worse.Facebook has claimed it is "not accurate" that its photo sharing app Instagram is "toxic" for teenage girls, pushing back on a series of damning reports from the Wall Street Journal.In a series of investigations, the Journal reported that internal Facebook research showed that one third of teen girls said Instagram made them feel worse about their bodies. "We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls," one slide from 2019 reportedly stated, while another read: "Teens blame Instagram for increases in the rate of anxiety and depression. This reaction was unprompted and consistent across all groups".Raychoudhury seemingly criticised Facebook's own research, saying that some of the findings "relied on input from only 40 teens" - a paltry number compared to the social media site's one billion users.Neither the Wall Street Journal nor Facebook has released the data that this research is based on, making it difficult for external academics and journalists to examine the claims.In addition to its main app, Instagram is currently building a version of its app for children under the age of 13 , although 44 states in the US have asked the company to drop the plans.