Inventing a Trump-Russia "narrative" to "please" Democratic "VIPs"

Sussmann concealed this plot from the FBI

After planting Trump-Alfa story, Clinton campaign hypes the "secret hotline"

it was in fact the Clinton campaign that was hiding its role as the source of this story

it was Hillary and her team who had manufactured the hoax, then pretended that — like everyone else — they were just learning about it, and believing it to be true, because a media outlet

to which they had fed the false story

had just published it.