Rainfall, Rivers and Dams

Disaster authorities in Thailand report dozens of provinces in the country have been affected by flooding after heavy rain over recent days brought by Tropical Storm Dianmu.According to images and data from Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), the worst of the flooding is in northern and central regions.mostly in Sri Samrong, Khirimas and Muang districts, according to DDPM. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited flood-hit communities of Sukhothai's Sri Samrong district., mostly in Muang, Bamnet Narong and Chaturat districts, after overflows from the Chi river and the Lam Khan Chu reservoir dam.According to figures from Thai Water, rivers are above flood level in 39 locations in the Bang Pakong, Tha Chin, Pa Sak, Sakae Krang, Chao Phraya, Nan, Yom, Ping, Mun and Chi rivers, as of 27 September 2021.Levels of reservoirs and dams are critically high in 11 locations, Thai Water said, in particular in the Mae Mok dam in Lampong Province, the Chulabhorn dam in Chaiyaphum Province and Nong Pla Lai dam in Rayong Province.The Meteorological Department's latest forecast said the entire country, including Bangkok, will see further heavy rainfall. Authorities in Bangkok have been making preparations, installing flood barriers and pumps.