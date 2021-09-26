Factually, the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was always a complete ruse perpetrated upon the American people, with the intended objective to stop Trump, then hamstring Trump; then cover-up what they were doing to accomplish those goals; and then finally destroy the Trump presidency. Y'all know the story, I ain't repeating it.
As an outcome of the Sussmann indictment, many are wondering if this is the first domino in a series of explosive political dominoes that might fall and finally collapse the entire house of cards that surrounded the Clinton campaign and their conspiring with intelligence operatives, politicians, media, DOJ and FBI officials.
Yes, there are interesting dynamics within the Sussmann indictment story-lines; and yes, the authors digging through the indictment granules are all well versed in the details and very good at putting forth optimistic possibilities.
Paul Sperry Article Here - TechnoFog Article Here ...and there are likely dozens more, like THIS and THIS and THIS.
Read them all, follow them all and consider them all.
However, as to the bigger question: will the Durham probe finally outline all the evidence to prove all the years of deception and fraud perpetrated by the massive aligned system of corrupt government?
My short and painful answer is, NO.
The longer answer is attached to the one issue that all researched opinions and analytical theories never touch. The 800lb gorilla in the room that no one will put into their accountability prism, because it blocks all other sunlight:
If Durham was going to reveal what optimistic folks proclaim as possible; how is Durham going to handle the reality that Robert Mueller's entire existence was in place to hide it?
John Durham is the spray paint.
Comment: And, Trump was the canvas.
Example:
Bill Barr was the Bondo.
John Durham is the spray paint ,and Trump was the car.
No fines will be issued, but were 'watching you like a hawk'.