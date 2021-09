© Unknown



© New York Times



has triggered a significant amount of well intended articles, essentially reconstituting the hope that someone -or some group- might finally be held accountable for the multi-year, multi-issue, multi-institution fraud, better known asperpetrated upon the American people, with the intended objective to stop Trump, then hamstring Trump; then cover-up what they were doing to accomplish those goals; and then finally destroy the Trump presidency. Y'all know the story, I ain't repeating it.in a series of explosive political dominoes that might fall and finally collapse the entire house of cards that surrounded the Clinton campaign and their conspiring with intelligence operatives, politicians, media, DOJ and FBI officials.Yes, there are interesting dynamics within the Sussmann indictment story-lines; and yes, the authors digging through the indictment granules are all well versed in the details and very good at putting forth optimistic possibilities.Paul Sperry Article Here - TechnoFog Article Here ...and there are likely dozens more, like THIS and THIS and THIS Read them all, follow them all and consider them all.will the Durham probe finally outline all the evidence to prove all the years of deception and fraud perpetrated by the massive aligned system of corrupt government?The longer answer is attached to the one issue that all researched opinions and analytical theories never touch.that no one will put into their accountability prism,was the Bondo.is the spray paint.