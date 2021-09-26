© PA



Parents of murdered boy tell court they have been 'completely broken' by son's death.Two 14-year-old boys have been sentenced to 13 years and 12 years respectively in a young offenders institution for the murder of a 13-year-old autistic boy.The three teenagers who were sentenced on Friday cannot be named because of their age.Speaking at the sentencing hearing, Olly's parents told Reading Crown Court that they had been "completely broken" by their son's murder."We are strong enough to deal with most problems thrown our way but this has completely broken us," Olly's father Stuart Stephens said.Mr Stephens added: "[Olly] didn't deserve his fate no matter what he might have said or done, no child deserves such a callous fate.""The effects of what you did will stay with you, your families and with Olly's family for ever."Some of the 200 Thames Valley Police officers working on the investigation had to contact bloggers and online commentators due to fears that they might prejudice the case."One of the challenges in the very early stages of the investigation was an awful lot of speculation," Det Ch Insp Howard told the PA news agency."We had to go to some online bloggers and people who were posting blogs and stories and reporting on the case, perhaps not realising what the reporting restrictions were."