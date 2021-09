© Getty Images / South_agency

Imprisoned hacktivist Martin Gottesfeld says the federal prison authorities have cut off his phone access, shortly after he gave an interview to RT and told his wife about a unit manager who was allegedly sexually abusing inmates.Two days after that call, RT published an interview with Gottesfeld in which he pointed out connections between the judges involved in his case and the hospital he was convicted of hacking, arguing they pointed to "judicial corruption" and "shenanigans.""Apparently, the law doesn't apply in America anymore," he concluded.Last month, Gottesfeld was blocked from communicating with his attorneys, after writing an article for RT about the conditions at the Terre Haute CMU."I would do it all over again if I was in the same situation. It shouldn't be like this in this country. What happened to her shouldn't have happened. It's an atrocity. Unacceptable," he said.Pelletier has since been reunited with her family and resumed her much-needed treatment, while her parents are now trying to sue the Boston Children's Hospital over negligence.