Mongkul Borei district governor Roth Dasinang warned local people during this week to prepare food and medicine, store family documents safely in a waterproof container, shut down electricity, keep an eye on children and be careful of snakes.Dasinang said on Monday that flash floods appear suddenly and quickly reach an emergency level."If the rain continues, we cannot estimate how flooded it will be," Dasinang said.Malai district governor Em Sokha yesterday told Khmer Times that 573 families in Boeng Chhong Ruk Techo's development in Tuol Pong commune's Tuol Prasat village were affected, while authorities have prepared several shelters at places such as markets, schools, hospitals and pagodas which could keep 1,000 families safe in case of an emergency caused by flash floods."National Committee for Disaster Management first vice-president Kun Kim is visiting Malai district today to see how affected it is and he has already prepared his rescue teams to save people," Sokha said.According to a report by Banteay Meanchey provincial spokesman Ly Sari, flash floods affected 89 families equal to 343 people, three schools, one pagoda, 14,190 metres of 14 roads in Mongkul Borei district. Moreover, 50 families and 330 metres of roads in Malai district were flooded.Meanwhile, 22 families in Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province were also impacted by a flash flood, but only 300 metres of road was submerged.Banteay Meanchey provincial governor Um Reatrey yesterday visited people affected by flash floods and offered food to 70 families who are staying in a shelter in Poipet city. He said he is taking action to open waterways to release water.Six water gates were then opened to release water from reservoirs in an attempt to avoid flooding.