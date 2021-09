© Millie Olsen



Today marks the official start to fall, and in true Canadian fashion, the first snowfall warning of the season has been issued. #YTStorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 22, 2021

Check out some of the snowy photos Mayo resident Millie Olsen captured:

Environment Canada issued the country's first snowfall warning of the season for the Dempster HighwayIt's the first day of fall in Canada, but parts of the Yukon are experiencing more winter-like weather.Environment Canada issued the country's first snowfall warning of the season for the Dempster Highway.The warning, issued Wednesday morning, said "a frontal system moving through the Yukon will generate heavy snow across the Dempster Highway with the highest accumulation forecast to be near the Ogilvie Mountains."Mayo is one of Yukon's towns that received a lot of snow today.She added the power went out in Mayo for around half an hour before it was restored.The early snowfall does make for picturesque scenes, Olsen conceded, and she decided to capture some of them in photos."It does make beautiful scenery," she said. "It's kind of different seeing the snow with the leaves still on the trees. You know, the leaves are all orange and then there's snow on top of them. It's kind of beautiful."