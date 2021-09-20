vote registration form arizona
© Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
Arizona voter registration form.
What's going on?

In the last 10 weeks, Arizona has checked the voter registration credentials with the Social Security Administration (SSA) on 673,560 applicants.

This is a massive volume considering most States including Arizona typically process around 2,500 a month. They've processed more identities in the last 2 months than they've done in the last 9 years combined. Is someone scrubbing a database, or auditing "Federal Only" voters?

During "new voter registration" States are to verify the driver's license number against their own MVD database. Only in situations where no driver's license can be provided should the State check their identity through the Help America Vote Verification (HAVV) interface provided by the SSA. The 43 States that participate provide the last 4 of the SS#, the applicant's name, and DOB. The interface responds if a match was, or was not found, if they are deceased, and so on. This entire HAVV Excel dataset can be downloaded here from the SSA.
arizona vote match social security list
© HAVV/The Gateway Pundit
"No Match" was found on 58% of the voters submitted by Arizona over the last 10 weeks.

A whopping 393,017 did not have a match out of the 673,560. In fact, Arizona weekly processing has one of the highest Non Match percentages in the country, typically between 50%-65%. In most other States this ratio is from 15%-25%.

In the first week of July, Arizona jumped from processing 500-600 a week, to a massive 70,000 a week. This volume stopped on September 10th and is now back down to a few hundred. Starting in February both Texas and Kansas were also processing large volumes each week, between 30,000 to 55,000. This also stopped and went back to normal volumes in June. These are checks on older voter registration applications because this volume far exceeds new voter applications.

So what is going on here?

The image below shows the only 3 voter registrations systems in Arizona and many of the interfaces. This includes Maricopa's VRAS sytem, the Pima County system, and the State-based system called AVID used by all other counties. The HAVV Interface processes data through the MVD. Because of this, it's unclear which of these 3 voter registration systems, or possibly a commercial service, is pushing this massive number of ID verification requests to the SSA.

This appears it's possible this may have been related to the audit investigation.
arizona voter registration system
© The Gateway Pundit
Below are the weekly transactions for the past two years of voter identity processing by Arizona. Rarely do they ever exceed a few hundred requests a week, until July of 2021.
arizona request vote id social security
© The Gateway Pundit