What's going on?They've processed more identities in the last 2 months than they've done in the last 9 years combined. Is someone scrubbing a database, or auditing "Federal Only" voters?During "new voter registration" States are to verify the driver's license number against their own MVD database. Only in situations where no driver's license can be provided should the State check their identity through the Help America Vote Verification ( HAVV ) interface provided by the SSA. The 43 States that participate provide the last 4 of the SS#, the applicant's name, and DOB. The interface responds if a match was, or was not found, if they are deceased, and so on. This entire HAVV Excel dataset can be downloaded here from the SSA.In fact, Arizona weekly processing has one of the highest Non Match percentages in the country, typically between 50%-65%. In most other States this ratio is from 15%-25%.In the first week of July, Arizona jumped from processing 500-600 a week, to a massive 70,000 a week. This volume stopped on September 10th and is now back down to a few hundred. Starting in February bothandwere also processing large volumes each week, between 30,000 to 55,000. This also stopped and went back to normal volumes in June. These are checks on older voter registration applications because this volume far exceeds new voter applications.So what is going on here?The image below shows the only 3 voter registrations systems in Arizona and many of the interfaces. This includes Maricopa's VRAS sytem, the Pima County system, and the State-based system called AVID used by all other counties. The HAVV Interface processes data through the MVD. Because of this,This appears it's possible this may have been related to the audit investigation.Below are the weekly transactions for the past two years of voter identity processing by Arizona.