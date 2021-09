© LifeSite/Screenshot The BL/YouTube



"Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate. Why? Because if it's a straightforward, garden-variety pneumonia that a person is admitted to the hospital for — if they're Medicare — typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5,000. But if it's COVID-19 pneumonia, then it's $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000."

"[In Florida] we treated our patients with hydroxychloroquine, zinc ... sent them home and they were fine." In New York, "they were banning effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine. The only thing they could do was to put people on ventilators."

"Just pray for my parents. I think that what the hospitals are doing to all these patients is just criminal. They're not listening to the patient's wishes and they're just doing what Dr. Fauci tells them, and I just don't feel like it is a correct process."

excoriated a Georgia hospital that refused to consider specific, known to be very effective treatment protocols for a married couple dangerously failing from severe COVID-19 in the hospital.said the independent physician to LifeSiteNews, "[it is] a huge violation of every tenant of medical ethics and legal rights of patients."both in their mid-60s, were admitted to Piedmont Hospital on Sunday with a diagnosis of COVID pneumonia, according to their daughterWhile not being allowed to be present with her parents, she is their off-premises advocate and power of attorney. Due to the lack of effective treatments for pneumonia,Based on reports of disastrous results, and despite the hospital pressing them to do so,Having read extensively on the success of alternative treatments,than the one involving the controversial, extremely expensive Remdesivir which the hospital had put them on.but finally administered yesterday in response to repeated pleas.In a Wednesday phone call withRimmer told LifeSiteNews that she again requested changing of her father's medication to the regimen recommended by Vliet's office, whichexplained Rimmer. And Rhodes said, while the father has been seriously declining, "Absolutely not, that is not something that has been FDA-approved for COVID and that is not something that I will be doing in this hospital."According to Vliet,from the hospital to consider a different treatment protocol which has shown tremendous success virtually everywhere it has been used,when you enter the hospital."Many doctors and other medical professionals have raised questions about thecreated due to financial conflicts of interest established last year by government agencies. For example, the established enormous COVID-19 "relief funding,"Last year, explained how due to these financial awards from the federal government,Jensen said on Facebook in April:According to Rimmer, one of the doctors at Piedmont Hospital, Timothy Lin , said that "we don't practice quack medicine at this hospital," when asked about the protocol requested by Dr. Vliet.Yet, the success rates remain broadly recognized by physicians and even governments around the world.who made headlines last year documenting "fraud, negligence, and greed" that "led to unnecessary deaths" in New York's Elmhurst hospital during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated in April thatOlzewski indicated the financial incentives offered by the government dramatically impacted what was happening at Elmhurst. "You know, $13,000 to admit [COVID-19 classified] patients, and they were just admitting everybody."She further alleged that with the $39,000 incentive, the hospital would then put admitted patients "on a ventilator that they knew would kill them." In addition,With her father in grave condition, her mother critical, and continuous attempts for them to either receive the requested medication protocol recommended by Dr. Vliet's office, Rimmer has been attempting to have them transferred to a different hospital or hospice where this could happen, but time is of the essence.Incredibly,The daughter and all those working with her could not comprehend what that demand had to do with anythingRimmer said: