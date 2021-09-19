Ten dogs belonging to the Proprietor of Global Growth Academy, Amokpo, Umuanunwa, Nteje in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have reportedly pounced on and killed a three-year-old child on the school premises.The incident was said to have happened around 7.10am on Wednesday, September 15, when the victim, identified as Obinna Ude, was taken to the school by his uncle, Chima Ude, for enrollment.The dogs were said to be owned by the proprietor of the school, a United Kingdom returnee identified as Chinedu Oka, alias Chinedu-Okaa London."The Nteje community, where the incident happened, culturally prohibits rearing of dogs. It's a taboo to rear dogs here. The UK returnee proprietor was warned but he refused to adhere to the community's instructions."The traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Roland Odegbo, who confirmed the incident, said backed the killing and burning of the dogs, adding that the proprietor had been handed over to the authorities for the law to take its course."We have handed him over to the appropriate authorities and we will make sure that justice is served because we don't condone evil.The school was said to have been deserted as parents hurriedly withdrew their wards on hearing about the tragic incident.When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident in a statement, titled, 'Animal Attack.'The statement read, "The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially Ndi Anambra, that investigation is ongoing into the unfortunate incident that led to dogs attack on a child at Nteje in the Oyi Local Government Area."Preliminary investigation revealed that on 15/09/2021 at 0710hrs, one Chima Obi Ude M of Isiogu village, Nteje came with his nephew, Obinna Ude, 3 years, to the school for registration."The dogs within the school environment jumped out of the cage and attacked Obinna. The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty. The body has been deposited at the mortuary.In view of the above, some angry youths within the area killed the dogs and set them ablaze."Further details shall be communicated.