New York multi-millionaire and property heir Robert Durstr in a case that has fascinated America for years following an infamous TV documentary.A jury in Los Angeles reached the guilty verdict after a total of just seven hours of deliberation over three days.They concluded thatDuring the trial, prosecutors told the court that he had killed Ms BermanMs Berman told friendsLawyers told the jury that Durst was a "narcissistic psychopath" and argued that while he was only on trial for one murder, he was actually suspected of three Aside from Ms Berman and his wife,Durst, now aged 78, was the subject of an HBO documentary in 2015 called The Jinx, in which he apparently confessed.The New York real estate heir was arrested while hiding out in a New Orleans hotel on the eve of the airing of the final episode, in which he was confronted with incriminating evidence and made what prosecutors said was a confession.Durst, who missed court due to contact with a positive coronavirus case, faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced for first-degree murder on 18 October.He told the court he visited Ms Berman in LA just before Christmas in 2000. He said he found her dead on a bedroom floor when he arrived and denied he was in the state at the time of her death.Prosecutors suggested she was trying to leverage more money from him by telling him she would reveal the truth about his wife's death to the police.He was accused of shooting the 55-year-oldThe ruling is a victory for prosecutors who haveAfter initially escaping suspicion over his wife's disappearance, attention was once again turned on the case when New York authorities reopened it the same year as Ms Berman's death.It was during this timeHe jumped bail while in Texas andDurst also tried to hide from authorities by hiding at a New Orleans hotel with a shoulders-to-head latex mask for a presumed getaway.He later said that he was "the worst fugitive the world has ever met".While filming The Jinx, the filmmakers discovered a crucial piece of evidence that connected Durst to an anonymous note sent to police directing them to Ms Berman's lifeless body.Filmmakers confronted him with a letter he sent Ms Berman a year earlier. The handwriting was identical and Beverly Hills was misspelled as "Beverley" on both.The "gotcha moment" provided the climax of the movie as Durst stepped off camera and muttered to himself on the microphone in the bathroom that he "killed them all".During the trial, Durst admitted that he sent the note and had been in Los Angeles at the time of Ms Berman's death.Defence lawyer David Chesnoff said on Friday they believed there was "substantial reasonable doubt" and were disappointed in the verdict. He said Durst would pursue all avenues of appeal.