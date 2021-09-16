© DriveBC



#BCHwy5 - ❄Scenes from the Mine Creek camera on the #Coquihalla.

Watch for changing road conditions between #HopeBC and #MerrittBC. Slow down and drive to conditions!

Camera links here: https://t.co/4E8Nec7Vp3 pic.twitter.com/MT3Oa78msC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 16, 2021

It's still technically summer, but travellers in the BC Interior were reminded Wednesday night of how quickly winter can arrive in Canada.Around 8 pm, the DriveBC Twitter account shared a photo from the Mine Creek webcam that showed snow falling on Hwy 5.It was just a dusting for the Coquihalla,After a brief dusting of snow in the afternoon, it cleared up for a short time before the snow started falling once again around 6 pm.It settled in overnight and even though snow on the road had cleared from traffic, the sides of the highway were still white as the sun rose today.The highways will likely continue to see some snow over the weekend due to cooler overnight temperatures that bring the snow level down.As it starts to warm up next week, the highway should stay clear, but the September snow is a gentle reminder that winter highway driving conditions are right around the corner.