Magnet powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier arrives in France as part of nuclear fusion project
Wed, 15 Sep 2021 17:56 UTC
a really big honkin' magnet.
Researchers at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) debuted the first part of the magnet on Thursday when they received it from its American manufacturer, according to The Associated Press. When fully assembled, the magnet stands at a staggering 60 feet tall and is 14 feet in diameter; it's also powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier.
First-of-a-Kind
The magnet itself is actually known as a "central solenoid." It'll be used as a superconductor to attain the incredible amounts of heat and pressure necessary to produce nuclear fusion. The solenoid can generate a magnetic field roughly 280,000 times stronger than Earth's magnetic field, according to New Scientist.
"Each completion of a major first-of-a-kind component — such as the central solenoid's first module — increases our confidence that we can complete the complex engineering of the full machine," said Laban Coblentz, spokesperson for ITER.
Sun on Earth
Nuclear fusion has been something of an El Dorado for many scientists over the years. Though it promises clean energy that'll cut down greenhouse gas emissions, it is incredibly difficult to achieve, and scientists have yet to produce a reactor that produces more energy than it consumes.
However, the ITER fusion reactor is slated to be one of the largest reactors out there and many believe it's one of the more promising efforts to finally achieve the elusive goal of nuclear fusion.
A fire broke out backstage in a theatre. The clown came out to warn the public; they thought it was a joke and applauded. He repeated it; the acclaim was even greater. I think that's just how the world will come to an end: to general applause from wits who believe it's a joke.
- Soren Kierkegaard
Interesting talk. A lot of interesting points reinforced. Thanks for posting this SOTT!!
big whoop. waste of money.
Don't we have rooms like this to train Trudeau, Biden, Macron, Johnson, etc. ? Maybe if they learned to control their own shite the world would be...
.. .. An oldie but goodie! "..completely in one side and out the other.." Dan Rather (6:00 minute mark) [Link]
We need much, much more of this action by 'celebrities' and influencers.
Comment: China currently holds the record for creating the hottest and longest lasting plasma in their 'artificial sun' See also: Why the sun's atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface