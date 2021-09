© Xinhua



Scientists in France have finally received one of their latest and most impressive tools in the effort to create nuclear fusion: a really big honkin' magnet Researchers at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) debuted according to The Associated Press . When fully assembled, the magnet stands at a staggering; it's also powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier.The magnet itself is actually known as a "central solenoid.""Each completion of a major first-of-a-kind component — such as the central solenoid's first module — increases our confidence that we can complete the complex engineering of the full machine," said Laban Coblentz, spokesperson for ITER.Nuclear fusion has been something of an El Dorado for many scientists over the years. Though it promises clean energy that'll cut down greenhouse gas emissions, it is incredibly difficult to achieve, andHowever, the ITER fusion reactor is slated to be one of the largest reactors out there and many believe it's one of the more promising efforts to finally achieve the elusive goal of nuclear fusion.