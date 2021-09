Hai Shaulian, a well-known Israeli activist against coronavirus vaccines , died on Monday morning at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon due to the coronavirus. Shaulian called on his followers on social media not to get vaccinated against the virus under the headline: "There is no epidemic - the vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous."At the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, an unvaccinated 17-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition. He suffers from PIMS syndrome and has been connected to a heart-lung machine. PIMS is an inflammation caused post-coronavirus in children and its symptoms are high fever, rash, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, general weakness, and decreased blood pressure.Although the syndrome is rare, it can be fatal and is similar to Kawasaki disease, which can lead to an aneurysm in the coronary arteries, in the heart, and even death.