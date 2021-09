© REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

In a massive overreach of government power, Joe Biden said federal and private employers must require their workforce to get vaccinated - or else. This move from the Democrat who once preached 'unity' could lead to national ruin."We've been patient," the 78-year-old Democrat lectured, carefully reciting his tele-prompted words. "But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us." The unvaccinated among us "can cause a lot of damage, and they are."Biden's mandate would force companies with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated or test for the virus weekly - at prohibitive costs to employers. At the same time, the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also need to be fully vaccinated.Not a few of these people are demanding to know what happened to the time-proven biological function known as 'natural immunity.'Or what about safety of the vaccines, which remains another concern for many Americans?It's unclear, though, whether the vaccine was the cause.In their ongoing quest for information on such issues, the mainstream media have been carefully selective as to which doctors and what sort of advice their audiences are permitted to hear. And, let's be honest, does anybody really trust a single word that comes out of Tony Fauci's mouth anymore?Meanwhile, aside from the question of personal health, there is the question of politics - bad politics, to be more precise.The Republicans, who have gone to great lengths to keep their cities and states open for business during the pandemic, are vowing to fight Biden's "unconstitutional" mandate every step of the way, up to and including a likely battle in the Supreme Court.Former VP Mike Pence even came out of political hibernation to weigh in on the news, saying that "scolding" the American public was "not the American way - and I expect the response they are going to get across the country will prove that."In this latest chapter of American history, however, the unvaccinated are at risk of standing in for the likes of al-Qaeda and Islamic State.Whatever the case may be, when future historians sit down to write about the America of the early 21st century and its second civil war, September 9 may go down in the history books as the day all hell broke out in earnest.