Abbott made his comments during a press conference in which he addressed how the law applies to instances of rape, according to a local NBC News station.
He said that the new law, which bans all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, allows victims of rape up to six weeks to get an abortion, arguing that it "does not do [forcing victims to have their assaulter's child]," the news outlet reported. Abbott said, according to KXAN:
"Let's be clear: rape is a crime. And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets."The law has been widely criticized by pro-choice advocates. President Biden last week condemned the law, saying it will "significantly impair" women's access to health care.
Biden said at the time:
"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right."Abbott reiterated on Tuesday that while his goal is to "eliminate rape," Texas's state organizations will continue to provide rape victims with support, KXAN reported.
