They created the Department of Homeland Security [DHS ], which quickly became the biggest and most intrusive of all federal agencies.

, which allowed warrantless snooping on the private communications of American citizens. They created a secret FISA court capable of operating on the outskirts of normal oversight and granting the FBI new powers to secretly investigate and prosecute potential "terrorists." After it became taboo to spy on the mosques, the new star-chamber court, instead of being shut down, was used to secretly approve federal wiretapping of American citizens, including advisers to a sitting president the federal intelligence community didn't like. Drone strikes took out individuals, said to be terrorists, on the order of one man sitting in the Oval Office. Sometimes these strikes took out whole families at wedding parties, providing fodder for the recruiting efforts of Islamic militants.

Fast forward 20 years and the entire "war on terror" national security apparatus has been turned around and aimed squarely at the American people,

Retreat under fire in the most humiliating way possible, abandoning billions of dollars in military hardware to the enemy along with hundreds of American citizens who now face an unenviable choice , convert to Islam or be slaughtered. Even U.S. military service dogs were left behind, sold out to a culture that sees canines as unclean and deserving of torture and death.

Biden demands every American soldier gets injected with a new experimental gene therapy , the long-term health impact of which nobody knows.

followed by bare supermarket shelves, chaos, street violence and possibly civil war. Chaos and war in America brings chaos and war on a global scale.

After a couple of years of war and vaccine-induced deaths, the deconstruction will have been completed. A clean slate will await the promoters of the Great Reset [aka New World Order]. They will brutally put down any remaining resistance and install their global technocracy in which the lives of every human being will be intimately managed by a beast system built on AI, facial recognition software, gene editing, QR codes for everything and everyone, a cashless digital money system and a social-credit scoring system similar to that already in place in China.

even many freedom-loving conservatives are drinking the Kool Aid.

What seems obvious to some remains hidden to others. The virus is being used, just as Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum said it would be used, as an "opportunity" to reorder the economic and social structure of the entire world

