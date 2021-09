© NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Associated Press was forced to issue a correction after it falsely claimed that 70 per cent of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were about people ingesting ivermectin to treat COVID-19.Whoops!From the AP NPR has yet to issue a retraction of the fake story, which was circulated countless times, while the retraction will only be seen by a fraction of those who read the original.Once again, the original story went viral while the revelation that it was fake news largely only trended in conservative news circles.The Rolling Stone article appeared to be part of an effort to smear podcast host Joe Rogan, who said he had used ivermectin as part of a cocktail of treatments to successfully fight off a COVID-19 infection.