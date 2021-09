© Saeed Khan/AFP



The Taliban has appointed Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a close aide to the group's late founder Mullah Omar, as head of Afghanistan's new caretaker government, weeks after it took control of the country in a rapid offensive.The list of cabinet members announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday Abdul Ghani Baradar , the head of the Taliban's political office, will be the deputy leader while Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network, has been named as interior minister.Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. Hedayatullah Badri will be the acting minister of finance, while Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha, was named foreign minister."The Islamic Emirate decided to appoint and announce a caretaker cabinet to carry out the necessary government works," said Mujahid, who named 33 members of "the new Islamic government" and said the remaining posts will be announced after careful deliberation.Speaking at a news conference in the capital, Doha, MujahidHailing from Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, AkhundReporting from Kabul, Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford said many of the appointments involved "old faces"."It's also important to say that a lot of these names, the vast majority of them are actually Pashtun and are not taking into consideration, arguably critics would say, the vast great ethnic diversity of this country."Commenting on the Taliban's announcement, Obaidullah Baheer, of the American University of Afghanistan, said it did not do "their cause for international recognition any favours"."The amount of time spent wasn't on discussing or negotiating inclusivity or potential power sharing with other political parties. That time was spent on knowing how to split that pie amongst their own ranks," Baheer told Al Jazeera from Kabul.The Taliban, which seized Kabul on August 15 in a lightning push that removed the Western-backed president, has been expected to announce a government since the US-led evacuation of foreign forces was completed at the end of August.The group had promised an "inclusive" government that represents Afghanistan's complex ethnic makeup - though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.In a statement on Tuesday, Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, said the new government will work towards upholding sharia law in Afghanistan.Akhundzada said.he said."All will take part in strengthening the system and Afghanistan and in this way, we will rebuild our war-torn country."Reacting to the Taliban's new acting government, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that only a "negotiated and inclusive settlement will bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan".