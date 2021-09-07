Floods in Ecatepec, Mexico, 06 September 2021.
© Government of Ecatepec
Two people have died and dozens of vehicles swept away after violent flash floods in the municipality of Ecatepec in Mexico.

Ecatepec municipality, officially Ecatepec de Morelos, is situated in the State of Mexico, around 20 km north of Mexico City.

Heavy rain fell during the afternoon of 06 September, triggering the flash floods in Ecatepec and parts of neighbouring Nezahualcóyotl. Authorities said 24 mm of rain fell in 90 minutes, mainly in the central area of ​​San Cristóbal and in the communities of the Sierra de Guadalupe.

Images shared on Social Media showed mud and flood water flowing through streets, dragging along vehicles and debris in Ecatepec. Many of the main roads in the area were blocked, causing chaos for drivers. Local authorities deployed trucks and buses to assist people stranded by the floods.




Ecatepec mayor, Fernando Vilchis Contreras, reported that floods were recorded in 19 neighbourhoods in the municipality, adding that one person died in Almárcigo Norte. Local media, quoting Civil Protection of Ecatepec, reported a second flood-related fatality.

This is the second flood event in central Mexico in the last few days. Intense rainfall caused rivers and streams to overflow in several municipalities of the state of Morelos on 02 September 2021, situated about 100km south of Ecatepec.

Further west, a storm and heavy rain caused flooding in the municipality of Tlaquepaque in Jalisco State on 03 September. The municipal government said over 1,000 homes were damaged and flood water was 50 cm deep in some areas. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

