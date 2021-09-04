© Government of Morelos



Intense rainfall in central Mexico caused rivers and streams to overflow in several municipalities of the state of Morelos on 02 September 2021.The Morelos State Government reported floods in Tlayacapan, Ayala, Cuautla, Yautepec, Jonacatepec, Jantetelco, Yecapixtla and Tepalcingo.Over 300 houses were damaged, some severely, affecting an estimated 1,600 residents.Sixty homes were damaged in Tlayacapan, where the 4 fatalities were reported. Thirty-one houses were damaged in Ayala, 177 in Cuautla and 36 in Yautepec. Similarly 11 homes were reported damaged in Jonacatepec, 4 in Jantetelco, 2 in Yecapixtla and 2 in Tepalcingo.Authorities have established shelters for the victims in affected areas. Red Cross, Civil Protection and teams from the military are assisting with rescue and clean-up operations.Morelos Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco visited affected areas on 03 September. He expressed his condolences and distributed relief supplies to some of the flood victims. He also warned that rivers and streams remained high and requested residents living in vulnerable areas to identify evacuation routes.State. Six people were rescued after being swept away by flood water on 30 August. One person was reported missing in the floods. As of 02 September, searches were ongoing.