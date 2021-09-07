Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
Sott.net
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 00:00 UTC
Firstly, the FDA did not allow public discussion or hold a formal advisory committee meeting to discuss the data, despite previously saying they were "committed" to doing so. They simply said, in a statement to The BMJ, that the agency did not believe a meeting was necessary since they had already held numerous meetings themselves.
There is also a great deal of confusion about the product that has actually been approved. Approval was granted to the branded shot 'Comirnaty,' a product they say can be used "interchangeably" with the Pfizer-BioNtech shot. But the previous shot is still under EUA and is not FDA approved. On top of this, Pfizer says there are "insufficient stocks" of the newly licensed Comirnaty vaccine.
What the heck is going on here? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we delve into the implications.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
Running Time: 00:24:20
Download: MP3 — 22.3 MB
Reader Comments
Latest News
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Cancel culture insurance? Twitter plans to let you hide old tweets
- Flip-flop Fauci says he wouldn't be surprised if Covid vaccines require three shots for full regimen, instead of two
- Yes three can! Russian opposition candidate cries foul as duo with same name & appearance run for his St. Petersburg council seat
- British govt plans October 'firebreak' lockdown, blames pressure on NHS and rising cases
- Nord Stream 2 to be completed in few days, America's efforts to stop it failed - Russian foreign minister
- German ambassador to China dies less than two weeks into posting, cause of death not given
- Large protest in Brussels against mandatory vaccination
- On child vaccines, the experts are suddenly reluctant to follow 'the science'
- Why do journalists hate 9-11 truthers?
- 'Inherently politicized case': Political scientist subjected to massive wiretapping by US denies acting as Iran's 'foreign agent'
- US military knew dozens of Americans were at the gates of Kabul airport but refused entry during evacuation
- Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
- BBC admits Syria gas attack report had serious flaws - a 'victory for truth' after complaint by Peter Hitchens
- Florida diner owner who banned Biden supporters says other businesses want to 'put the same sign on their doors'
- ISIS attack kills 13 policemen in Iraq: Medical and security sources report
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Isis 'Beatle' pleads guilty in court to helping kidnap, behead and murder American and British hostages
- Lightning strikes the same lamppost 12 times within seconds in spectacular storm over Chinese city
- British govt plans October 'firebreak' lockdown, blames pressure on NHS and rising cases
- Nord Stream 2 to be completed in few days, America's efforts to stop it failed - Russian foreign minister
- German ambassador to China dies less than two weeks into posting, cause of death not given
- On child vaccines, the experts are suddenly reluctant to follow 'the science'
- Why do journalists hate 9-11 truthers?
- 'Inherently politicized case': Political scientist subjected to massive wiretapping by US denies acting as Iran's 'foreign agent'
- US military knew dozens of Americans were at the gates of Kabul airport but refused entry during evacuation
- Taliban say UN promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
- Iran strongly condemns Taliban assault on Panjshir Valley rebels
- British vaccines minister slammed for lying after announcing jab passports WILL be introduced for certain venues
- Philippines to implement relaxed Covid lockdown strategy to boost economy
- Never-Trumper Kinzinger: GOP 'should not have the majority' until they stop 'pushing conspiracies'
- Best of the Web: UK Defense ministry document reveals Skripals' blood samples could have been manipulated
- Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier abruptly suspended after four players break quarantine
- Americans in 'hostage situation' with Taliban, stuck on planes for days
- Guinean soldiers claim to have seized power in coup attempt
- West seeks to destroy Serbian Orthodox Church, along with Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine - Serbian president
- NGO capture: How George Soros bought himself the UN Human Rights Commissioner
- Private Afghanistan evacuation team criticizes Biden Admin. officials who did 'absolutely nothing' to help vulnerable girls escape Taliban
- Newsom, Warren see national consequences in recall fight
- Cancel culture insurance? Twitter plans to let you hide old tweets
- Flip-flop Fauci says he wouldn't be surprised if Covid vaccines require three shots for full regimen, instead of two
- Yes three can! Russian opposition candidate cries foul as duo with same name & appearance run for his St. Petersburg council seat
- Large protest in Brussels against mandatory vaccination
- BBC admits Syria gas attack report had serious flaws - a 'victory for truth' after complaint by Peter Hitchens
- Florida diner owner who banned Biden supporters says other businesses want to 'put the same sign on their doors'
- ISIS attack kills 13 policemen in Iraq: Medical and security sources report
- Isis 'Beatle' pleads guilty in court to helping kidnap, behead and murder American and British hostages
- A doctor speaks out: My message to anyone who thinks it's OK to deny medical treatment to the unvaccinated
- Anti-Vaccine mandate protester shot, Antifa allegedly involved
- Interview with Connecticut teacher who resigned over racially charged curriculum
- Sweden bans entry for travelers from US, Israel due to rising COVID-19 rates
- Best of the Web: 250,000 people march against vaccine passports in Amsterdam
- Diner telling Biden supporters to eat elsewhere closes down — after selling out of food
- GUN MASSACRE: Three killed & three injured as 'multiple gunmen' pull up in car and open fire in Washington DC street
- Tucker Carlson praised the Chinese government for doing 'something virtuous' with its new restrictions on gaming and celebrity fandoms
- The incantational bewitchment of propaganda
- 'COVID Zero' New Zealand has completed its transformation into a full-blown Police State
- Two seniors seriously injured in stabbing attack by Afghan migrant in Berlin
- First US Covid death occurred a month before everyone thought, January 9th 2020
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Huge and exquisite gold hoard from Iron Age discovered in Denmark
- How MI6 & the CIA backed "right-wing religious fanatics" in Afghanistan
- Discovery of 2nd neighbourhood in Çatalhöyük reveals possible bear claw grave goods and ochre paint workshop
- America's first civilization was made up of 'sophisticated' engineers
- Three mass trauma events used to destroy America: JFK murder, 9/11 and COVID-19
- Completed Vermeer restoration reveals a painting within a painting
- The first farmers of Europe
- Neanderthal child tooth discovered in Iran reveals geographical range, belongs to extinction era
- Ancient humans crafted bone tools carved from elephants
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- From PSYOP to MindWar
- Gender differences in diets of ancient Romans revealed in new analysis of Pompeii skeletons
- Israel's nukes make US aid illegal
- SOTT Focus: John Pilger: The Great Game of Smashing Nations
- Flashback: The British-American coup that ended Australian independence
- How China's Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989
- August 17, 1970 was a day of tragedy in Omaha, Nebraska
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning All the Way Down: The Wonders and Mysteries of Language with Juliana Barembuem
- Algorithm can predict Alzheimer's with 99% accuracy
- Scientists watch bacteria fix broken DNA in real time to see exactly how it's done
- Supernova event triggered by collision with compact object, first time ever observed
- Texas cold snap linked to 40 years of increasing snowfall in Arctic & disruptions in stratospheric polar vortex - increase in extreme cold events likely - study
- 'Return of the God Hypothesis' explains why science can no longer ignore intelligent design
- Genes can respond to coded information in light signals - or filter them out entirely
- More fantastic molecular machine videos from Wehi
- China may upgrade existing rockets to speed up plans for a human Moon mission
- Amazing Hubble telescope photo shows space 'sword' piercing huge celestial 'heart'
- Best of the Web: Enigmatic ancient brown dwarf discovered in solar neighborhood suggests more 'accidents' may be lurking in our galaxy - NASA
- Researchers discover way to speed up tendon healing
- SOTT Focus: The Science Is Clear - The Case Against Mandating Vaccines: One Executive's POV
- Astronauts find another crack on aging International Space Station - this time in original 1998-launched Russian module 'Zarya'
- A bad solar storm could cause an 'internet apocalypse'
- Grand Canyon is missing billions of years' worth of rocks
- Scientists challenge UN, publish findings that the sun - not CO2 - behind 'global warming'
- Child play: A children's puzzle has helped unlock the secrets of magnetism
- 7,200 year old remains found in Indonesia belong to a vanished human lineage
- C-class solar flare causes "solar tsunami", may impact Earth August 30th
- Lightning strikes the same lamppost 12 times within seconds in spectacular storm over Chinese city
- Best of the Web: Beijing's flood season precipitation hits 20-year high - 70% above average in 2021
- A five-year-old boy dies from a dog attack in Córdoba, Spain
- Man suffers serious leg injury in shark attack off Grand Isle, Louisiana
- Man dies following shark attack off Australia's eastern coast
- Two killed in lightning strike in Rangpur, Bangladesh
- Storm Ida: Number killed rises to at least 64 after record-breaking rainfall
- Signs and Portents: Buffalo gives birth to a rare two-headed calf in Rajasthan, India
- Dead gray whale washes up on Samoa Beach, California
- Lightning strike kills 2 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
- 2 killed, 1 missing as floods hit eastern Indonesia
- Heavy downpour floods roads, causes power outages in Karachi, Pakistan - 60mm of rain in 3 hous
- Colorado shatters its record for flash flood warnings in a single year - already close to tripling average number in 2021
- Shovels come out after storm dumps hail in Douglas County, Colorado
- Flash floods in Magdalena, Colombia
- High peaks in Himachal Pradesh, India receive fresh early snow
- Deadly flash floods in Morelos, Mexico - 5.5 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Uplift detected at Askja volcano in Iceland, began end of July
- Flashs flood in Bahla, Oman following a year's worth of rainfall
- 91-year-old woman died following dog attack in Bloomfield Township, Michigan
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and surrounding states
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley, 70, says she used Ivermectin, Joe Rogan protocol to treat COVID and recovered in 12 days
- Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to 'significant expansion'
- Where are the autopsies of people who died post vaccination?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 'Mystery fever' kills 68 people, including 40 children, within a week in India
- Israel warns COVID 'Green Pass' will expire if residents don't get third jab
- Best of the Web: 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 5 questions for FDA about Pfizer vaccine approval
- Fructose expands surface of the gut, associated with cancer, leaky gut, and weight gain - study
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
- UK: Diabetes drug batch recalled over toxic contamination with potential cancer-causing substance
- Best of the Web: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- The unmistakable ivermectin miracle in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
- The Covid vaccines may affect periods. Are we allowed to talk about this?
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
Quote of the Day
"Outraged by the president's strong stand against the steel industry, [media tycoon] Henry Luce invoked the fate of Julius Caesar in a harsh editorial in Fortune, warning JFK that he should 'beware the Ides of March'."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government'
Recent Comments
SOTT hedline team. . . . :O . . . LOVE IT! +1 Giving people an additional dose, or perhaps a final dose, several months after they've received...
So, how long does it take to drive from Kabul to where this was at? R.C.
Not buying it. They can save whoever blue check that says the right narrative from being cancelled but people they don't like will experience a...
Oh stop gaslighting I bet the plan is monthly or 3 monthly shots.
COMPULSIVITY AND OBSESSION Compulsives make the best citizens in today's world. Compulsive eaters, compulsive shoppers, compulsive thinkers and...