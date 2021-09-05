© Cellou Binani/AFP/Getty Images



An elite national army unit has announced it has seized power in Guinea and deposed the country's president, Alpha Condé, in an attempted coup, after, amid conflicting claims of who was in power."We are taking our destiny in our own hands," he said, furtherBut, deepening a sense of confusion at the nature of the events."The presidential guard, supported by the loyalist and republican defence and security forces, contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants," it said in a statement. "Security and combing operations are continuing to restore order and peace."The UN secretary general, António Guterres, on Sunday condemned the apparent seizure of power by the military unit. "I strongly condemn any takeover of the government by force of the gun and call for the immediate release of President Alpha Condé," he said.The wellbeing of Condé, in power since 2010, has also not been confirmed, but pictures circulating on social media showed soldiers surrounding the president as he leaned back on a sofa in bare feet, in jeans and a partially open shirt and vest.In videos posted on social media, civilian supporters of the coup were seen hailing soldiers during the city, crying "freedom".Unrest had erupted on Sunday morning when residents in Conakry shared videos on social media of military vehicles patrolling the streets.Video showed Alpha Condé, the president, sitting on a sofa surrounded by soldiers.Witnesses told Reuters they had seen two civilians with gunshot wounds amid the fighting. "I see groups of soldiers heading towards the presidency. There has been a lot of shooting," said Ousmane Camara in the central district of Kaloum, which was deserted and under heavy military presence. There were unconfirmed reports on Sunday of military casualties, and a reporter for Reuters witnessed an ambulance and military convoys approaching the palace vicinity.Witnesses said soldiers had sealed off the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses the presidential palace and most government ministries.The unrest in GuineaThe upheaval in Guinea also comes amid deepening political unrest in west Africa, and fears that democratic gains in many countries are regressing, with a resurgence of third-term bids and attempts to amend constitutions across the region.Condé's grip on power has sparked outrage in the mineral-rich coastal nation of 12 million people. The preside, with much of its young population seeing its future outside of the country.