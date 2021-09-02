© REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

European Union member states are trying to shut their borders to Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban and instead want to send them to countries bordering Afghanistan, Russia's Permanent Representative at the EU said on Wednesday.Speaking to TV channel Russia 24, Vladimir Chizhov explained that the EU is trying to shield its territory from a wave of migrants."Here, as you understand, there is a problem, including for us, because the countries neighboring Afghanistan are, among others, Central Asian countries, our allies and partners," Chizhov added.On Tuesday, following an emergency meeting of the EU Council, Brussels announced that it would "act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past."In particular, the EU wishes to avoid a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis, when over a million people came from countries like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq to request asylum in the bloc.