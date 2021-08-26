© REUTERS/Eva Manez



A Firefighters in the Spanish coastal town of Peniscola found the body of a teenager early on Thursday in the wreckage of a collapsed building and said they were still searching for another missing person.Peniscola's mayor Andres Martinez told Reuters the boy was around 15 years old and had been staying in the three-story building, which collapsed for unknown reasons on Wednesday evening in the region of Valencia on Spain's eastern coast.Around 140 firefighters and emergency personnel worked through the night on the recovery operation and,, the local authorities said.firefighter Carlos Verchili said.